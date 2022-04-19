Amanda Holden stuns in floral mini-dress that's perfect for summer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden always makes sure to steal the show when she shows up for work at Heart Radio, and on Tuesday she did it once again.

In a small clip, the mum-of-two bounced on an exercise ball as she showed off her never-ending legs. She commanded attention in a bold Karen Millen dress that featured a striking yellow and white design that would make it perfect for the upcoming summer months. She finished off her sensational look with a pair of strappy heels and some eye-catching red nails that suited the look amazingly.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden steals the show in bold leather dress

"Bouncing into Tuesday," she joked, adding a heart emoji to the post.

She then made sure to turn up the heat for subsequent posts, as she posed sultrily in the stunning frock, with one of her legs gently caressing the other.

Although we couldn't track down Amanda's exact dress, we have found this one from Karen Millen which is fairly identical.

The stunning mini-dress is currently on sale, having been reduced all the way down to £118, and its muted tones means that it'll still be perfect even at the beginning of autumn.

Amanda always looks so stylish

Last week, she stunned in another gorgeous outfit for a day in the spring sunshine – this time a cool white wrap mini-dress.

Amanda's video showed her lying on the sea of green plants with her blonde, wavy hair looking goddess-like while her funky white dress stole the show.

Woven Mini Dress, £118.00, Karen Millen

The Britain's Got Talent judge looked seriously chilled out for the bank holiday weekend, posing next to her cute cat in the clip.

Her makeup was equally glamorous; as the star accentuated her eyes with some sultry grey eyeshadow, a sweep of mascara and a nude lip shade.

The star's followers loved her stylish outfit, with one telling her: "Absolutely stunning," and another posting: "Love that background & Love that Dress too."

