Alesha Dixon wows in slinky purple dress for BGT

Kate Thomas
How stunning did Alesha Dixon look on Saturday night's episode of BGT? The Mis-Teeq star joined Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Simon Cowell, rocking the most incredible outfit
Alesha Dixon blew fans away when she stepped out onto the BGT stage on Saturday night alongside her fellow judges Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Simon Cowell.
MORE: Alesha Dixon is a prom queen in resurfaced photo from first wedding
The 43-year-old presenter sported an incredible low slung purple dress that really highlighted her beauty.
WATCH: Loren Allred gets first Golden Buzzer of new BGT series
She had her hair tied up behind her, like fellow judge Amanda, and sported a gorgeous face of makeup.
RELATED: Exclusive: Alesha Dixon reveals how her daughters are taking after her
Alesha looked stunning next to her co-star
Alesha's co-judge Amanda, meanwhile, opted for a contrasting outfit, a stylish silver outfit with plenty of jewels and cut-out sections on her shoulders.
Former Mis-Teeq singer Alesha previously opened up to HELLO! about her sense of style, revealing that she doesn't care about what she looks like, only what she feels like.
"I prefer to focus on who I am as a person and what I stand for," she told us. "We all want to look good but I find it more rewarding to work on feeling good and going a bit deeper beneath the surface."
LATEST: Britain's Got Talent releases statement defending The Greatest Showman contestant
Many celebrities go through intense preparation ahead of a red carpet, but Alesha prefers to just take it in her stride. "I exercise to stay strong, healthy and stage-ready. I never prepare for a red carpet - I just go with the flow."
Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.