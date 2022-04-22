Alesha Dixon wows in slinky purple dress for BGT The Mis-Teeq star looked beautiful for the second episode of BGT

Alesha Dixon blew fans away when she stepped out onto the BGT stage on Saturday night alongside her fellow judges Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Simon Cowell.

MORE: Alesha Dixon is a prom queen in resurfaced photo from first wedding

The 43-year-old presenter sported an incredible low slung purple dress that really highlighted her beauty.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Loren Allred gets first Golden Buzzer of new BGT series

She had her hair tied up behind her, like fellow judge Amanda, and sported a gorgeous face of makeup.

RELATED: Exclusive: Alesha Dixon reveals how her daughters are taking after her

Alesha looked stunning next to her co-star

Alesha's co-judge Amanda, meanwhile, opted for a contrasting outfit, a stylish silver outfit with plenty of jewels and cut-out sections on her shoulders.

Former Mis-Teeq singer Alesha previously opened up to HELLO! about her sense of style, revealing that she doesn't care about what she looks like, only what she feels like.

"I prefer to focus on who I am as a person and what I stand for," she told us. "We all want to look good but I find it more rewarding to work on feeling good and going a bit deeper beneath the surface."

LATEST: Britain's Got Talent releases statement defending The Greatest Showman contestant

Many celebrities go through intense preparation ahead of a red carpet, but Alesha prefers to just take it in her stride. "I exercise to stay strong, healthy and stage-ready. I never prepare for a red carpet - I just go with the flow."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.