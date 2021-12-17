Walk the Line's Alesha Dixon is a prom queen in resurfaced photo from first wedding The presenter looks so glamorous

Walk the Line's Alesha Dixon has been married to her husband Azuka Ononye since 2017, but the star was married once before – and she looks like a pretty prom queen in her unearthed wedding photo from her first nuptials.

The presenter tied the knot to MC Harvey at Brocket Hall in 2005 – and she looks so baby faced and yet so glamorous in the resurfaced picture.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alesha Dixon speaks out about baby number three

The bride donned a satin wedding dress with a sweetheart, strapless neckline. The bodice featured jewel details and the look was complemented with a diamante headpiece. Alesha had mermaid waves for her big day, and she clutched a bunch of beautiful red roses.

Along with her bridesmaids, the singer posed for photographs next to the picturesque lake at her wedding venue of Brocket Hall.

Alesha glowed on her wedding day in 2005

The star and her So Solid Crew partner Harvey broke up a year later, but Alesha has since found love. She is now happily married to Azuka and they share two daughters together, Anaya and Azura.

It wasn't love at first sight for the couple though, as Alesha admits she played hard to get at the start.

Alesha is now married to Azuka Ononye

"I was kind of playing hard to get for about a year," said the star during a guest appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show.

Alesha also previously admitted that she didn't see herself having children until she met her partner. "I knew that we could have children together because of our values, our morals, our thinking aligned," she said on a podcast interview with Giovanna Fletcher.

The star has a stunning family home in Hertfordshire

The Britain's Got Talent judge lives with her family in Hertfordshire, and she's unveiled some spaces inside her gorgeous home via her Instagram feed. The star even has her own private gym – and it has everything she needs including free weights, a bench, a spin bike and a treadmill.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.