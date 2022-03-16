Lara Spencer's latest fashion statement has fans all saying the same thing The Good Morning America star was at a family wedding

Lara Spencer had reason to celebrate earlier in the week as niece Camille got married in a beautiful beachside wedding.

The GMA host brought one of her best dresses with her for the gorgeous day, looking sensational in a yellow strapless mini-dress that featured white stripes on the skirt section. She posed with various members of her family for the serene shots, and all of them looked as glamorous as each other. Two of the ladies wore some psychedelic dresses, with another one styled out a bold blue look that featured encrusted jewels.

Lara shared several photos from the magical day, including one of the bride and groom looking slightly unimpressed with their wedding meal, and another of her embracing a relative.

For her photo collage, Lara wrote: "Revised and expanded photo dump! Loved being w my mom and sisters and so many family and friends to celebrate my very funny and cute niece Callie and her awesome Vanderbilt sweetheart Brett in Vero.

"Loved meeting the whole family and celebrating such a joyful occasion with everyone. The colors, the sunset, the speeches, the menu, the band……. Just the best."

Lara's dress sparked a big reaction

Although fans had plenty to say about the photos, they were all unanimous in their admiration for the 52-year-old's look.

"Beautiful yellow dress. Everyone is just glowing. God bless," said one," while a second added: "Love you AND your dress, Lara!!"

A third posted: "Lara, always beautiful," while many hailed all of the photos as "beautiful" and some left heart emojis in the comments.

The star is a doting mom to two children

Lara has already shared some photos from the wedding and last week she stunned with a beautiful snapshot of herself on the beach with the entirety of her family.

She captioned her breathtaking image: "My family celebrating the marriage of my niece Callie and her Brett. #purejoy," and fans immediately took to congratulating the TV star.

"What a beautiful group!! Congratulations!!!" one wrote, with another saying: "Congrats aunt Lara!! Everyone so damn gorge!!!" and a third also added: "Congrats to your niece & Brett; love the family picture too!"

