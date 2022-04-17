Miranda Lambert looks gorgeous in florals ahead of special celebration The country star has a fabulous sense of style

Miranda Lambert is not only an award-winning country star, but she's also making waves in the fashion industry too.

The singer has her own brand, Idyllwind by Miranda Lambert, and she modelled a new dress from the collection on Easter Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, the superstar shared a photo of herself posing outside wearing a floral dress with a thigh-high slit, which was teamed with a pair of tan cowboy boots and a denim jacket.

Miranda Lambert's love story

The singer held onto her cowboy hat, which co-ordinated with her shoes. "Have a happy, healthy Easter weekend 'y'all," the star captioned the picture.

Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with many admiring the dress. "That dress though," one wrote, while another commented: "Beautiful! Love this dress." A third added: "So gorgeous!"

It's been an exciting time for Miranda, who has been picking up awards at various high-profile events over the last few weeks.

Miranda Lambert looked stylish in florals ahead of Easter Sunday

Most recently, the singer collected the Female Video of the Year for If I Was A Cowboy at the CMT Music Awards on Monday night.

She was joined by her husband Brendan McLoughlin, who was more than proud of his wife as she collected her award.

The singer is showing no sign of slowing down anytime soon either, having recently announced her residency at the beginning of April.

Miranda has a fabulous sense of style

It will take place at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino from September 23, and run for 24 shows.

"This is a whole different leap for me," she told USA Today of Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo. Not only is Miranda preparing for her residency, but is going on tour too with Little Big Town.

This kicks off on May 6, just a week after the release of her eighth studio album, Palamino. Even though she's working non-stop, the singer believes that this year is the right time for her residency.

The singer with her husband Brendan McLoughlin

Telling USA Today, she explained: "I've been touring since Kerosene in 2005, and it seems like the time to do something different.

"There are so many (up and coming) artists out there, so we'll get out of the way and go to Vegas. It's almost like passing the torch. And I hope I get some new eyeballs from people who have never seen me."

