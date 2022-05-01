Miranda Lambert pays emotional tribute to country legend Naomi Judd The country star was a friend of the Judds

Miranda Lambert joined in with the music industry to pay an emotional tribute of her own to country legend Naomi Judd following news of her passing at the age of 76.

The singer shared a selfie of herself with Naomi and her daughter Wynonna at a recent event and paired it with a heartbreaking message.

VIDEO: The Judds Naomi and Wynonna perform live at the 2022 CMT Awards

She wrote: "I'm thankful I got to spend just a little time with you Naomi. True legend. Praying for peace for this family. Rest easy," with a broken-hearted emoji.

Fans rushed to pay tributes of their own, as one wrote: "What an amazing picture to remember her by! Legends teaching legends."

Another said: "This rocked my childhood and teens…sitting outside...around family…listening. This really hit," while a third added: "Everyone suffers from their own battles, I hope she is at peace now. That is why we must be kind to each other. 'Love can build a bridge'."

Miranda was one of many to pay tribute to the legendary performer, including Carrie Underwood, Kristin Chenoweth, and Maren Morris.

Miranda paid tribute to Naomi following news of her passing

Naomi's death was announced by her daughters Wynonna and Ashley, in a statement via The Associated Press.

It read: "Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness.

"We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we love her, she was loved by the public. We are in unknown territory."

The Country Music Hall of Fame will continue with a planned induction ceremony for The Judds on Sunday.

Hall of Fame CEO Kyle Young said in a statement: "Naomi overcame incredible adversity on her way to a significant place in music history. Her triumphant life story overshadows today's tragic news.

Naomi with several prominent ladies of country music

"Her family has asked that we continue with The Judds' official Hall of Fame induction on Sunday. We will do so with heavy hearts and weighted minds. Naomi and daughter Wynonna's music will endure."

