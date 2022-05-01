Miranda Lambert shares hilarious videos of husband and rescue pets 'Delta Dawn is a QUEEN on her float,' joked one fan

Miranda Lambert lives at home in Tennessee with her husband Brendan McLouglin but on Saturday the country singer gave fans a rare insight into what that looks like exactly.

The 39-year-old shared pictures and video of her seven rescue pets hanging out with their parents, including one video that saw Brendan doing push-ups with Delta Dawn on his back and another that saw the pet in the swimming pool.

"Happy Saturday y’all. It’s national adopt a shelter pet day!" she captioned the post, adding: "Here are some of my favorite moments with my rescue herd! Adopt, don't shop!"

She then revealed their names, sharing that she has five dogs named Thelma, Louise, Delta Dawn, Cher, Bellamy, and two cats - Tequila and Macaroni.

"That baby on the float is my favorite," commented one fan, as another joked: "Delta Dawn is a QUEEN on her float."

"Rescuing is the best! Thank you for promoting adoption!!" added another.

The pictures also showed the Bluebird singer lying down on the ground, resting her head on Great Pyrenee Thelma, while in one Tequila and Macaroni cuddled together.

The day before Miranda released new album Palomino and to celebrate her new record, the country music singer shared insight into some of the songs that hold significant importance to her.

One, in particular, paid tribute to Brendan, as Miranda posted an audio clip of a song called Tourist alongside photographs from her travels around the world with her husband.

"Tourist was the first song we wrote for Palomino and it set the tone for the record. I've toured, but I haven't really gotten to be a tourist. This is the song on the record I want to live out the most," she said.

Miranda met Brendan on Good Morning America, where he was working on set as a security guard and when the star was performing on the ABC news show with her band.

Miranda is showing no sign of slowing down anytime soon either, having announced her Las Vegas residency at the beginning of April. It will take place at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino from 23 September and run for 24 shows.

