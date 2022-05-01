Amy Robach shares joyful poolside photo as she marks special family celebration The Good Morning America star is incredibly close to her family

Amy Robach had reason to celebrate over the weekend as she marked a very special day with her loved-ones.

The Good Morning America star took to Instagram on Saturday to share some lovely photos from her grandmother's 90th birthday, which was attended by her entire family.

The star posted a picture of the group posing by the pool, with her grandmother posing in the middle surrounded by her loved ones.

"Grandma's 90th = Robach reunion," she wrote.

Fans were quick to comment on the joyful photo, with one writing: "This is so awesome," while another wrote: "What a beautiful family." A third added: "How wonderful to have such a large family. Hope your grandma had a lovely time."

Amy's husband Andrew Shue could also be spotted in the picture, along with her daughter.

The star is a doting mom to two daughters, Ava and Annie, who she shares with ex-husband Tim McIntosh.

Amy Robach shared a gorgeous poolside photo surrounded by her family

She is also stepmom to Andrew's three sons from his previous marriage.

The couple have had an exciting few weeks, and recently returned to New York after spending time in Australia.

The pair had the time of their life while Down Under, but Amy admitted to finding the jet lag on her return home a struggle, especially with her early starts on GMA.

Amy with her husband Andrew Shue

Amy and Andrew are slowly becoming empty nesters now that their children are flying the nest. The star's oldest daughter Ava left home in September to attend university, and she recently admitted that they are now getting used to doing family traditions without any of the children, including apple picking last autumn.

The couple have a strong family unit and wrote a book about the challenges of having a blended family last year.

The GMA star is a doting mom to two daughters

Amy and Andrew's debut children's book, Better Together, was inspired by the made up stories about animals in the garden that they used to tell their children as a way of helping them to settle into their new blended family.

Amy and Andrew's children were between the ages of three and 13 when they first got together, and the doting parents wanted to ensure that the change in their lives was positive.

