Jane McDonald is the embodiment of summer in flowing floral dress The Loose Women star is in Rhodes

Jane McDonald is always the centre of attention, and this is no doubt partially down to the stunning ensembles that she puts together.

READ: All you need to know about Jane McDonald: career, love life and more

On Thursday, the former Loose Women shared a photo from Rhodes, where she would soon be performing, and revealed that she had reunited with her team before the start of her tour in June. Jane was surrounded by her crew, and yet it was her that stole the show with a breathtaking blue floral dress with a diamond design around the hemline.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jane McDonald get emotional as she reunites with Loose Women co-stars

In her caption, and in a post on her Instagram Stories, she wrote: "It's great to be back with my team for the first few shows of 2022 on the beautiful island of Rhodes before my Let The Light In tour starts in June."

SEE: Jane McDonald glows in new photo ahead of Greek travels

WOW: Jane McDonald wows in flirty red dress during sensational performance

Her fans were thrilled with her post, as one enthused: "Lovely photo Jane - can't wait for the tour! Not long now," and a second shared: "Totally jealous! Love Rhodes."

A third shared: "Having a brilliant time Jane! You are fab! Looking forward to movie night tonight! I'm also Wakefield born and bred so ya have some locals cheering you on."

Meanwhile, a fourth posted: "Wish I could come and see you on the beautiful island of Rhodes. One of my favourite places to be," and a fifth added: "Every success Jane - you deserve [it] & in Rhodes!"

Jane reunited with her team

Over the weekend, she teased some tour news as she posted a selection of photos of her in action, singing away, whilst wearing the most stunning collection of dresses to announce that she will be performing in Wimbledon in June as part of her UK tour.

SEE: Jane McDonald leaves fans incredibly excited as she models stunning beach dress

MORE: Jane McDonald thrills in flirty sundress as she shares behind-the-scenes shot

One of the incredible ensembles in the collection of pictures was a beautiful black sequined V-neck dress.

The statement neckline made way for a very glamorous necklace of pearls to be displayed, and the 59-year-old also accessorised the look with long elegant earrings and soft silver jewellery.

The star is quite the performer

Captioning the images, she penned: "I'll be performing at New Wimbledon Theatre on the 24th June 2022. Join me for a fabulous evening of music, entertainment and laughter!

"For more information, booking and a full list of tour dates visit my website www.jane-mcdonald.com #london #wimbledon."

READ: Jane McDonald's fans react as she shares exciting news about 2022 plans

MORE: Loose Women's Jane McDonald reveals secret behind her weight loss

In the post, the star also donned a long-sleeved, glittery red dress with a large, statement diamond necklace.

Another photo saw Jane wearing an impeccable nude, floor-length gown with silver diamanté embellishment, and was finished with feathered shoulders which connected to a long feathered cape.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.