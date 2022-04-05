Jane McDonald thrills in flirty sundress as she shares behind-the-scenes shot The Loose Women star is well-travelled

Jane McDonald is used to travelling around the world to exotic locations, and her Instagram feed is always full of glamorous shots from her travels.

READ: All you need to know about Jane McDonald: career, love life and more

But on Tuesday the former Loose Women star gave a different perspective from her normal photos, as she gave a behind-the-scenes look into some filming as her makeup artist, Sue, worked on her. Jane looked as phenomenal as ever as she rocked a flirty floor-length sundress, as Sue touched up her face. The pair were stood near a beautiful beach with a hammock stretched between two palm trees.

"Keeping Sue busy!" she teased in the caption, and her fans immediately fell in love with the snapshot.

SEE: Jane McDonald wows with stunning floral dress in top-secret location

MORE: Jane McDonald's fans react as she shares exciting news about 2022 plans

One enthused: "Hope you have had a lovely day, Jane (and Sue of course!)" while a second posted: "You always look so effortlessly elegant! Hope you have a lovely day x."

A third teased: "Love Sue spotting when watching your shows. What a great friendship you have," while a fourth commented: "I'm loving this new show. You do make me smile Jane. Hope you are not working too hard. Love you lots Jane."

Fans got a glimpse at Jane's ritual

And a fifth added: "‪We all need a Sue!! Hope you enjoy whatever you're doing today."

READ: Loose Women's Jane McDonald reveals secret behind her weight loss

MORE: Jane McDonald thrills fans as she reveals exciting future plans - and they're invited

Last month, the singer took to Instagram to show herself in another sun-soaked location and she styled out a beautifully casual look, which was made up of a gorgeous matching shirt and thin coat, which was topped off with a pair of trousers that cut off just under the knee.

She finished off her ensemble with a pair of sandals as she posed with one hand in her pockets.

Jane always looks so stylish on her adventures

The setting around here looked just like paradise with an array of palm trees and strange statues dotted around the background.

She captioned her post: "Another day of filming and the sun is shining!"

MORE: Jane McDonald makes incredible announcement – and we can't wait

SEE: Jane McDonald commands attention in striking coat – see photo

Fans immediately fell in love with the serene shot, and they were quick to begin showering Jane with plenty of compliments.

"Lucky lady, enjoy the sunshine," enthused one, while a second added: "You're so beautiful!! I'm jealous of the sun!!" and a third posted: "Gorgeous Yorkshire Lass."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.