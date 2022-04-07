We would love to travel the world with Jane McDonald, and the star always has her fans stunned as she showcases her show-stopping wardrobe.

On Thursday, the former Loose Women star had fans thrilled as she posed in the sand in a daring beach dress that featured no shoulders. The slinky number fitted the star perfectly and its tan colour made it look like she could have camouflaged herself with her sandy surroundings. Jane's smile was as bright as the sun as she made sure to style herself further with a pair of sunglasses.

She also added a pretty ring, watch and necklace to her show-stealing ensemble.

The star seemed to be filming for a new series, and she sat amongst some filming equipment, with an orange and purple cupboard that was locked with a padlock.

"I've had an absolutely fantastic time filming my latest travel show," she explained. "I can't wait to head off on my next trip to the beautiful Greek island of Rhodes at the end of April!

"And this time you can come with me... visit my website for more details!"

Jane looked stunning in her summery outfit

Fans were thrilled with her news, and her look, as one enthused: "Can't wait to see it. Also love your dress," and a second posted: "Where do you get your beautiful clothes from? I would love this dress for my holiday... you look gorgeous."

A third added: "You look lovely, Jane," while a fourth said: "Just stunning!!" and a fifth complimented: "You look incredible!!! So glad you enjoyed the trip. Cannot wait for Greece!!"

Jane thrilled fans earlier in the week when she shared a behind-the-scenes look at her filming, and as always, she looked flawless.

Jane is a fan of a beachside outfit

The star rocked a flirty floor-length sundress, as her makeup artist, Sue, touched up her face. The pair were stood near a beautiful beach with a hammock stretched between two palm trees.

"Keeping Sue busy!" she teased in the caption, and her fans immediately fell in love with the snapshot.

One enthused: "Hope you have had a lovely day, Jane (and Sue of course!)" while a second posted: "You always look so effortlessly elegant! Hope you have a lovely day x."

A third teased: "Love Sue spotting when watching your shows. What a great friendship you have," while a fourth commented: "I'm loving this new show. You do make me smile Jane. Hope you are not working too hard. Love you lots Jane."

