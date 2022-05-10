Gabrielle Union rocks summer outfit of dreams at Miami Grand Prix

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Gabrielle Union and her husband Dwayne Wade were among the A-list celebrities putting their best fashion foot forward at the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday.

MORE: HELLO! launches Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth in style

The LA's Finest star rocked a chic all-white outfit that screamed summer as she enjoyed the excitement of the pit walk ahead of Miami's first F1 race, which saw Red Bull's Max Verstappen crowned the winner.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gabrielle Union shares peek inside high-tech home gym

Gabrielle highlighted her gym-honed figure in a sleeveless crop top that showed just a hint of her toned stomach.

She paired it with a long, breezy skirt that featured a slit down the side. Keeping with her summer look, the actress teamed the outfit with a pair of beige sandals and a matching purse.

MORE: Gabrielle Union's poolside workout will get you bikini ready for summer

SEE: Gabrielle Union twins with daughter in family home as she debuts a new look

Her husband, meanwhile, stood out from the crowd in an eye-catching gold shirt and matching shorts that were accented with blue leopard print.

Gabrielle and Dwayne looked so chic in their contrasting outfits

Luckily, it's easy to recreate Gabrielle's style and there are plenty of options no matter your budget. For a look that will take you from day to night, J Crew offers a stunning white slip skirt that features a slit on both sides and a gentle flare at the hem.

Flared Slip Skirt, was $118, now $59.99, J.Crew

Looking for something a little more dramatic? Reiss has you covered with their stunning cotton-blend maxi skirt that features secret pockets, a front split, and a pleated waistband.

Cotton Blend Maxi Skirt, $330, Reiss

Team either skirt with a simple white tank top, like All Saints' sleeveless crew neck t-shirt with shoulder pads, or Forever 21's basic cropped tank top and you're good to go!

Cropped Tank, $55, All Saints

The couple weren't the only famous faces in the crowd as Serena and Venus Williams also turned up the heat in pretty floral mini dresses.

Basic Cropped Tank Top, was $9.99, now $6.99, Forever 21

David Beckham looked suave in a white suit accompanied by his son Romeo and his girlfriend Mia Regan. Other names on the guestlist included supermodel Karlie Kloss, NFL star Patrick Mahomes, former NBA star Michael Jordan, actor James Marsden, Pharrell Williams, Will.i.am, Hailee Steinfeld, and Ashton Kutcher.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.