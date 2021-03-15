Gabrielle Union's poolside workout will get you bikini ready for summer And you can do it from home.

One look at Gabrielle Union will tell you why when she shares any fitness tip, we pay attention.

So, when the 9-1-1 star posted a poolside workout video on Instagram Monday with a body-toning workout that we can do from home, we were all ears.

Gabrielle's workouts are available for free on fitness app FitOn

In the clip, Gabrielle and her trainer give a preview of a workout, with both working out using light weights. The fit fashionista did a series of exercises, including side lunges, donkey kicks, and more wearing a light grey sports bra paired with high-waist gray leggings. “I feel good. I feel strong. I feel like my booty looks great,” she says in it.

Gabrielle used the workout preview to make a major announcement: She has a new free set of workouts on fitness app FitOn. That means fans can get bikini-ready for summer using her fitness tips and skip costly fees.

Further proof that Gabrielle's hard work has paid off

“Get it right, Get it Tight. We just launched new workouts on @fitonapp... And did I mention they're FREE,” the fashionista captioned the post. “Follow @fitonapp and tap the link in bio to check them out. We’ve got a new way to burn that booty an arm blast and a mobility workout that I know you will all love!”

If you need further inspiration to follow Gabrielle’s tips, just take a look at the yellow bathing suit snap she posted Sunday. In the photo, the actress stands on a boat and flashes a smile as she shows off her chiseled abs, and toned arms and legs.

Proving that hard work pays off.

As for what Gabrielle does to stay so fit (even in a pandemic), the thesp told Women’s Health UK that she works hard to maintain her body, and her family’s health history motivates her to do so.

What fountain of youth is Gabrielle sipping out of? Please give us a sip.

"I have a family history of diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol, and I know that can lead to an early death,” she told the magazine. “I want to be a vital and energetic part of my family for a long time, not to be big mama in a rocking chair in the TV room, or huffing and puffing just going up stairs. I work out not because I get off on it, but because I want to live!"

The fit fashionista does 15 to 20 minutes of cardio daily and credits her toned body to a regular combination of strength training and Pilates.

"I'm not a morning person, but I have to work out early because of my schedule,” she continued. “The great thing about Pilates is that I can take out my annoyance from waking up early on the machines instead of human beings. It's for the greater good. My body responds to it, and I'm also more clear.”

