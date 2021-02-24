Gabrielle Union wows in a leather bra top for flirty poolside photo

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

We would like a glass of whatever fountain of youth Gabrielle Union is sipping from immediately.

The LA’s Finest star looks exactly the same as she did 20 years ago, and proved that further when she shared a photo on Instagram Tuesday looking stunning in a chic leather Dion Lee Leather Single Link Bra top and black trousers complete with a gold chainlink belt.

Gabrielle works out hard - and it's clear her efforts have paid off

While Gabrielle enjoyed the sunny warm weather outside, she strolled down a poolside walkway in the look, showing off her toned abs as she playfully stuck out her tongue and palmed the belt. The 48-year-old actress completed the ensemble with David Yurman jewelry and later paired it with a Dion Lee black blazer and a dreamy black Maison Valentino handbag with gold detailing.

We also swooned over Gabrielle’s braided updo - and her natural makeup look created by Chanel makeup artist Tasha Reiko Brown. We were obsessed with this look so we tracked down the star's bra top and found a look for less.

Dion Lee cropped halterneck bra top, $590, Farfetch

Fleur Du Mal faux leather triangle bra, $130, Net-a-Porter

“Hiiiiiiii,” Gabrielle captioned the photo. Needless to say, fans and her celebrity friends went wild over it. The Talk host Elaine Welteroth posted heart-eye emojis in the comments, while Dwyane Wade quipped, “I leave to go to work and this is what you doing huh.”

As for what Gabrielle does to stay so fit (even in a pandemic), the thesp told Women’s Health UK that she works hard to maintain her body, and her family’s health history motivates her to do so.

We're obsessed with Gabrielle's monochromatic look

"I have a family history of diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol, and I know that can lead to an early death,” she told the magazine. “I want to be a vital and energetic part of my family for a long time, not to be big mama in a rocking chair in the TV room, or huffing and puffing just going up stairs. I work out not because I get off on it, but because I want to live!"

The fit fashionista does 15 to 20 minutes of cardio daily and credits her toned body to a regular combination of strength training and Pilates.

"I'm not a morning person, but I have to work out early because of my schedule,” she continued. “The great thing about Pilates is that I can take out my annoyance from waking up early on the machines instead of human beings. It's for the greater good. My body responds to it, and I'm also more clear.”

It’s clear Gabrielle’s hard work has paid off.

