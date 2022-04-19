Elizabeth Hurley lounges in teal bikini that sends fans wild The Bedazzled star rocks a swimsuit like no other

Elizabeth Hurley has become somewhat of a pro at rocking some truly spectacular swimsuits and bikinis, as evidenced by her latest social media post.

The actress shared a snapshot of herself lounging on a sofa in a teal two-piece that barely clung on to her incredible physique.

VIDEO: Elizabeth Hurley looks sensational in yellow bikini as she dances to Spice Girls

The ensemble allowed her to flex her toned abs and the bright color even made her eyes pop as she let her hair fall behind her.

The photograph appeared to be a tease from Elizabeth's time filming Father Christmas is Back in the Caribbean based on the caption, where she wrote: "Filming on a sunny island has its pros #newmovie #fatherchristmasisback…again."

Fans immediately took to sharing their appreciation for the snapshot, inundating her with flame and heart emojis and deeming her "beautiful" and "gorgeous."

"You look so so relaxed," one wrote, with another saying: "Too beautiful for words," and a third adding: "You have got to be half vampire, you never age!"

Elizabeth lounged on a sofa in a teal bikini

The stunning swimsuit model shared another divisive picture from her tropical vacation previously, baring it all in yet another teal bikini.

However, it was what she was holding that seemed to catch many an eye, as she stood happily posing with two starfish that she'd found.

"Found these magnificent starfish, alive but stranded, on the beach- they’re now happily back at the bottom of the sea," she wrote.

Fans took to the comments to compliment both the star and the starfish, writing: "They are amazing!!!!" and: "They are gorgeous. I wouldn't have known they were stranded," as well as: "Lovely picture looking fabulous."

The actress stood in the water with two starfish she'd found

Just before embarking on her seaside vacation, the Bedazzled star took to social media to celebrate her son Damian's 20th birthday with a series of adorable childhood photographs.

"Happy 20th Birthday to my little Princling," she lovingly wrote, with Damin responding with a series of emojis and an "I love you."

