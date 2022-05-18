Lady Eliza Spencer stuns in romantic summer blouse

Tania Leslau
Princess Diana's niece Lady Eliza Spencer wowed in a white blouse while on holiday in Cannes with twin sister Lady Amelia Spencer
Lady Eliza Spencer looked radiant while on holiday in Cannes with her twin sister Lady Amelia Spencer. The 29-year-old niece of Princess Diana wowed in all white during her stay at Hotel Martinez in the South of France.
Lady Eliza stunned fans in a pristine white broderie anglaise blouse featuring long sleeves and button-down detailing. She teamed the gorgeous shirt with a white mini skirt to create a thoroughly chic ensemble.
She wore her beach blonde tresses down loose in the photo snapped by her sister and accessorized with a pair of Rayban tortoise shell sunglasses.
Lady Amelia shared the divine photo of her twin via her Instagram Stories. The sisters sat down for a sun-soaked meal at the beautiful hotel, which boasted a fountain, copious green cascading foliage, white umbrellas, a large outdoor swimming pool, sun loungers and an outdoor bar.
Lady Eliza looked heavenly in white
Lady Amelia simply captioned the picture: "@elizaspencer," with a white love heart emoji to match her sister's all-white outfit.
Love Lady Eliza's summer-ready shirt? We’ve got just the lookalike for you. This sweet blouse boasts long sleeves, a delicate broderie anglaise pattern, lace hem and button-down effect in a crisp white hue. Pair the item with some baggy blue jeans for a casual daywear look, or opt for a head-to-toe white outfit for a truly angelic ensemble.
White Broderie Shirt, £32, River Island
The sisters recently stepped out looking divine as they attended the Michael Kors X Ellesse intimate cocktail party in London. The twins sported classy black dresses as they graced the star-studded event.
Lady Amelia wore a black mini dress with high-neck detailing, long sleeves, and a cut-out effect neckline in a soft ribbed knit fabric, while Lady Eliza donned a flattering black midi dress with a high-neckline, long sleeves and rockstar gold studded detailing.
