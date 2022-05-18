Lady Eliza Spencer stuns in romantic summer blouse

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Lady Eliza Spencer looked radiant while on holiday in Cannes with her twin sister Lady Amelia Spencer. The 29-year-old niece of Princess Diana wowed in all white during her stay at Hotel Martinez in the South of France.

Lady Eliza stunned fans in a pristine white broderie anglaise blouse featuring long sleeves and button-down detailing. She teamed the gorgeous shirt with a white mini skirt to create a thoroughly chic ensemble.

She wore her beach blonde tresses down loose in the photo snapped by her sister and accessorized with a pair of Rayban tortoise shell sunglasses.

Lady Amelia shared the divine photo of her twin via her Instagram Stories. The sisters sat down for a sun-soaked meal at the beautiful hotel, which boasted a fountain, copious green cascading foliage, white umbrellas, a large outdoor swimming pool, sun loungers and an outdoor bar.

Lady Eliza looked heavenly in white

Lady Amelia simply captioned the picture: "@elizaspencer," with a white love heart emoji to match her sister's all-white outfit.

Love Lady Eliza's summer-ready shirt? We’ve got just the lookalike for you. This sweet blouse boasts long sleeves, a delicate broderie anglaise pattern, lace hem and button-down effect in a crisp white hue. Pair the item with some baggy blue jeans for a casual daywear look, or opt for a head-to-toe white outfit for a truly angelic ensemble.

The sisters recently stepped out looking divine as they attended the Michael Kors X Ellesse intimate cocktail party in London. The twins sported classy black dresses as they graced the star-studded event.

Lady Amelia wore a black mini dress with high-neck detailing, long sleeves, and a cut-out effect neckline in a soft ribbed knit fabric, while Lady Eliza donned a flattering black midi dress with a high-neckline, long sleeves and rockstar gold studded detailing.

