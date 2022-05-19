Kim Kardashian's new pink velour SKIMS tracksuit is our Y2K fantasy come to life

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Move over, Juicy Couture!

Kim Kardashian’s latest covertable SKIMS drop brings to mind her BFF Paris Hilton’s iconic Y2K fashion - and we love it.

Yes, pink velour tracksuits are back, and we’re expecting these hot looks, which drop at Noon ET on Thursday May 19, to sell out before you know it.

This capsule collection of just five logo velour pieces - a hoodie, pants, crop top, minidress and short onesie - takes us back to those memorable Simple Life, Bennifer (the first time around!) and Mean Girls styles.

Logo Velour Zip-Up Hoodie, £‌76 / $78, SKIMS

Logo Velour Pant, £‌70 / $72, SKIMS

But it also fits right in with the modern loungewear we’ve fallen in love with these days.

The SKIMS logo velour hoodie and track pants, which are sold separately, will cost you just $150 (£‌146) for the set.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida de SKIMS (@skims)

SKIMS is size inclusive, of course, so the collection runs from sizes XXS to 4X. And if you’re not loving the hot pink, the pieces also come in neutral camel and black onyx, too.

But be warned - Kim’s SKIMS swimwear debut in March quickly sold out, so if you just have to get your hands on one of these velour tracksuits, bookmark and add to basket ASAP!

