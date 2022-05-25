The big SKIMS sale is on NOW! Shop Kim Kardashian's top looks before they sell out

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

SKIMS hardly ever goes on sale - but it is FINALLY time to grab those deals!

Items from Kim Kardashian's best-selling SKIMS collections are getting a rare discount - including The Panty Shop sale, with top-selling panties that are regularly up to $20 each on sale for just 5 for $35 (£‌35)! - for a limited time only.

We love that there are so many colors to choose from, and also, of course, the famous inclusive sizing from XXS to 5X.

So if you’ve had your eye on any of SKIMS’ famed loungewear, underwear or shapewear, this sale is THE time to shop!

Fits Everybody Thong, more colors, was $18 each, NOW 5 for $35 / £‌35, SKIMS

Sleep robe, more colors, was $78 now $47.99 / £‌47.99, SKIMS

Sculpting short, was $36 now $23.99 / £‌23.99, SKIMS

Fits Everybody Cami Bodysuit, was $58 now $47.99 / £‌47.99, SKIMS

SKIMS' rare sale starts on May 25 for a limited time only

When does SKIMS usually go on sale?

SKIMS only goes on sale twice a year, in May and again in November for Black Friday.

And the bi-annual sale, which in May 2022 was announced just one day earlier on Kim Kardashian’s and SKIMS' Instagram stories, is held for a very limited time only, so it’s important to get your hands on your favorites as soon as the sale starts!

