Alex Jones shares heartfelt reason behind beautiful dress

Alex Jones is always a delight with her amazing fashion on The One Show, and on Wednesday night she wore a stunning red dress – and it had a hidden meaning.

The beautiful dress was perfect on Alex, and she resembled a ladybird as she strolled backstage, and revealed that the dress was one that she had worn many times, but was still one that she loved. "It's green week on @bbconeshow this week so wearing a very old dress that is still one of my favourites," she explained on the post on her Instagram Stories.

We are absolutely in love with Alex's eco-message, and are thrilled that she is revisiting some of her best hits from her wardrobe.

The star tagged the brand Rebecca Vallance in her posting, revealing that this is where her long-lasting dress had come from.

Sadly, it appears that the lovely item is no longer in stock, but if you're after something similar to Alex's look, the brand is selling a gorgeous white mini-dress covered in embroidered dots.

Alex stunned with her recycled look

It also features puff sleeves and elasticated cuffs, and money from every purchase is donated to a charity of your choice after you order.

Earlier this week, the Welsh presenter looked flawless in a psychedelic shirt that featured bold smatterings of colour all over the place.

Belle Mini Dress, £251.93, Rebecca Vallance

The shirt, which featured a pink strip for the buttons, looked like an artist's discarded canvas with the bold colours mixing all together to create something that resembled a masterpiece, and the mum-of-three was quick to pick up on the fan reaction.

She shared the look with her followers as she posed in an elevator following the show in the top and pair of skinny jeans, as she answered the question that was on their lips – where did it come from.

"Lots of you asking about last night's shirt," she wrote. "An oldie but a goodie from @sezane."

