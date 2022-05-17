Alex Jones has fans questioning the same thing after major fashion moment The One Show star wowed with a divine look

There are a myriad of things we love about The One Show, but one of them is Alex Jones' fashion sense, and on Monday night she stunned with another bold look.

The star looked simply gorgeous in a psychedelic shirt that featured bold smatterings of colour all over the place. The shirt, which featured a pink strip for the buttons looked like an artist's discarded canvas with the bold colours mixing all together to create something that resembled a masterpiece, and Alex was quick to pick up on the fan reaction.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Jones wows in elegant slip skirt

On Tuesday, she shared the look once again with her followers as she posed in an elevator following the show in the top and pair of skinny jeans, as she answered the question that was on their lips – where did it come from.

"Lots of you asking about last night's shirt," she wrote. "An oldie but a goodie from @sezane."

Last month, the 45-year-old star looked radiant in a pair of red high-waisted trousers, complete with a flattering wide leg and cropped design.

Alex teamed her trousers with a stylish denim blouse, which featured soft balloon sleeves, an exaggerated collar in contrast denim and the cutest kitsch cherry embroidery on the lapel.

Fans were obsessed with the look

To complete her cherry-red ensemble, the mother-of-three wore her glossy brunette locks in voluminous curls, adding a bronze eyeshadow, rosy blush and nude lip to finish her glowy makeup look.

The Welsh star is never one to stray away from bold prints and statement pieces, often delighting fans of The One Show with her eclectic wardrobe choices.

Alex is a fan of Sezane and over the Easter break, the star stunned in a sunshine yellow blouse from the company.

Taking to Instagram to share details on her ultra-feminine frilled blouse, the Welsh presenter told fans: "Lots of you are asking about this shirt, it's from a French brand called Sezane. It's very Easter chick, isn't it? Very bright, if you're into that kind of thing."

