Victoria Beckham reveals unseen picture of her slinky backless dress

On Tuesday, Victoria Beckham shared a fabulous behind-the-scenes image of herself getting ready for her son Brooklyn's wedding back in April, and fans got a glimpse at her stunning dress, which appeared backless in the picture with her hairstylist, Ken Paves.

Sharing the frock, she said: "I loved my dress so much! I love you team VB, this was fun!"

Mother-of-four Victoria's slinky silver gown came complete with delicate spaghetti straps, an elegant plunge neckline and striking lace accents adorned across the bodice; a signature of Victoria's iconic style. With her hair up in a chic messy bun and gold diamond jewellery, she looked exquisite.

Victoria's dress was a bespoke creation, and was designed by VB's design director Lara Barrio. It has an element of 40s Hollywood to it and is pretty unique.

Vogue - the magazine the wedding was exclusively covered by - said of the style: "The fabric was inspired by the reflection of the moonlight on the ocean at night. Developed exclusively by one of Beckham’s favourite Como mills, the effect is metallic, almost liquid like, and completely head-turning."

Speaking about the frock in a recent interview with Grazia, the former Spice Girl said: "It took me quite a while to figure out what I wanted to wear. The day wasn’t about me, it was about Brooklyn and Nicola. So I wanted to look appropriate, and really to be comfortable and to feel like myself."

Talking about the wedding day, VB reflected: "It’s a big deal, your child getting married. I was very emotional. David’s speech was beautiful."

Close family friend Marc Anthony sang four songs, while Fat Tony got the after-party going. Victoria said: "Marc and Fat Tony did an amazing job too – they always do. It seems like yesterday that David was holding Brooklyn in his little purple cowboy hat and outfit at our wedding – now our baby is married."

