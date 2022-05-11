Amanda Holden struts in bright satin skirt and wildly unexpected top

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Looking pretty in pink, Amanda Holden strutted into the Heart Breakfast studios in style on Wednesday morning.

The 51-year-old BGT presenter wowed in one of her brightest looks to date, rocking a vibrant pink satin skirt from Karen Millen teamed with a leopard print skintight top. Amanda posed up a storm after arriving at work, playing around with a telephone cord as she perched on the edge of a desk. The bold top was offset by a pair of patent black stilettos – perfection!

The mother-of-two, who raises children Hollie and Lexi with her husband Chris Hughes, wore her blonde locks down loose in bouncy waves and accentuated her pout with a slick of bubblegum pink lipgloss.

Coveting Amanda's Barbie-inspired look? Her s gorgeous 'Italian Satin Pencil Skirt' is still in stock in all sizes. The ultra feminine piece boasts a seductive hem split and creates hourglass curves, making it the perfect relaxed workwear piece to take you from desk to drinks.

Amanda posed in her head-to-toe Karen Millen look

As for her wild top, which boasts a leopard face emblazoned in the midst of the bold animal print, it comes in three colourways – we're loving the electric blue option, too.

Italian Satin Pencil Skirt, £90.30, Karen Millen

Leopard Funnel Neck Long Sleeve Jersey Top, £31.20, Karen Millen

Amanda loves a bright head-to-to look and often opts for a bold shade of pink. The star recently stunned in a pretty pair of Nadine Merabi feathered pyjamas, looking super glam as she lounged on her sofa.

She also memorably donned a hot pink Latex dress for the Britain's Got Talent auditions, ruffling feathers with her bodycon attire.

Calling all fashionistas! Amanda looked fabulous

Amanda previously opened up about her daring sense of style, saying she dresses for herself and for no one else.

"These days, I stick with what I know makes me feel confident, whether that be a certain neckline, a fitted trouser, colour palate, highlighting a waist or simply comfortable-to-wear clothes and fabrics," she told the Daily Mail.

"I think the way you are perceived, rightly or wrongly, is based on how you look. So I treat it as armour so I can go out and face the world and battle each day."

