Kylie Minogue stuns in mini black dress on rare date night with boyfriend Paul Solomons

Kylie Minogue has been taking Cannes by storm this week, but on Thursday she was back in London and in the best company – that of her boyfriend Paul Solomons.

The Australian singer flew back to London for a very special, the World Premiere of "ABBA Voyage" at the ABBA Arena and dress to the nines in a stunning little black dress.

The 57-year-old looked ever so stylish in a feather-detailed Black Edition dress from Valentino and completed the look with black tights, platform heels and a miniature handbag.

As for her hair and makeup, she opted to wear her hair down in loose waves and wore her usual makeup look, smokey eyes and pink lipstick.

Kylie attended alongside boyfriend Paul Solomons

Whilst Kylie didn't pose with her boyfriend Paul, she did arrive at the event with him, holding on to his arms.

Paul matched Kylie's edgy look, opting for dark jeans, a black T-shirt and a matching leather jacket.

Kylie has been dating British GQ boss Paul Solomons since 2018, and despite both Billie Piper and Paul's stepmother suggesting in the past that they were engaged, Kylie's rep has denied reports.

The singer posed along in a gorgeous Valentino dress

"The couple are happy as they are," she said at the time, and the rumours are "not true".

The Can't Get You Out f My Head singer rarely speaks about her private life, but in a past interview, Kylie spoke about Paul and said: "I've met someone who I feel good with. It feels right. I can feel my face going, people say 'Your face changes when you take about him,' and it does. Happiness. He's an inspiring, funny, talented guy. He's got a real-life actual job! It's lovely."