Victoria Beckham’s mother-of-the-groom dress revealed in a colour that may surprise you

Victoria Beckham wore the most divine dress to her son Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding. The gleaming strappy number which featured a beautiful silver sheen, subtle lace accents and a flow-length skirt, grabbed the headlines and our attention at the special occasion. But did you know the custom dress also comes in another sumptuous hue?

On Friday, the mother-of-four revealed that her incredible, slinky dress has also been crafted in champagne gold. Victoria took to social media to share the news, in a post captioned: “One of our special couture custom-made dresses, worn by the beautiful @isabelagrutman!!”

In the images, model Isabela Grutman gracefully showed off the dress in a scenic rural European setting that boasted sunset-soaked vistas and luscious greenery.

Fans adored the heavenly item, which would certainly steal the show at weddings, parties, balls and more. “Prettiest dress I ever did see,” commented one follower, while another said: “It flows/moves like liquid gold - just beautiful.” A third agreed, penning: “This shade of yellow is gorgeous!” and a fourth mentioned: “What a beautiful dress.”

Sadly, as the dress is custom-made, it isn’t available to purchase as of yet. But that hasn’t stopped us from finding a magical alternative that is ideal for sashaying the night away in for summer evening dos.

Camel Palm Dress, £129, Ghost

This versatile evening frock is truly hypnotic and leans into the notion that less is most definitely more. Showcasing a bias-cut satin slip silhouette and gentle camel hue, this seasonal classic can be worn for evening soirees all year round.

Featuring thick straps, a scoop neckline and flattering midi length, pair the dress with heels and a statement clutch for dressier occasions, or layer over a white t-shirt and pair with sneakers for a more casual look.

Victoria recently wowed fans in a flirty white dress with a backless shape and spaghetti straps. She posed in a sparling bathroom setting for the film picture, looking radiant as she executed her daily beauty routine.

