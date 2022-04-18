Good Morning Britain's Kate Garraway looks divine in flirty spring dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kate Garraway has once again put on a lovely display, wearing a striking midi dress on Monday's Good Morning Britain.

MORE: Kate Garraway looks mesmerising in Rixo floral dress that we're loving for spring

The 54-year-old, who has stepped in for Susanna Reid this Easter Bank Holiday, looked divine in a flirty green number which has spring vibes all over it.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Garraway's dress causes a stir

The Emmy Scarf print dress, which is currently on offer for £37.50 at Monsoon, features colourful blooms throughout the grass green backdrop with a contrasting trim.

READ: Piers Morgan finally reacts to Dan Walker's BBC Breakfast exit

MORE: Kate Garraway is pretty in pink! How to shop her floral spring-ready dress

The V-neckline and wrap detail highlighted Kate's slender silhouette whilst the bishop sleeves and flowy midi skirt rounded off the city chic look perfectly. As revealed by her stylist Debbie Haper, the GMB host finished off the colourful outfit with bright yellow heels and delicate jewellery.

Kate is no stranger to floral prints, recently wowing in a breathtaking pink dress and pale blue tiered floral dress during some of her latest stints on GMB.

Kate looking lovely in her spring number

Her Rixo dress featured a tiered ruffle skirt with a high neck and cropped sleeves, complete with vintage-style ruffled detailing across the neck and shoulders. The pretty peony-blue shade beautifully complements the delicate floral print, and we're obsessed.

Despite having access to an amazing fashion wardrobe, Kate has previously said she enjoys a fashion bargain or two. "I have an amazing dress that I got from Primark about three years ago," she told HELLO! in 2019. "It's black and I always feel great in it."

Emmy Scarf dress, £37.50, Monsoon

SHOP NOW

When it comes to her style icons, its a real mixed bag. "Jennifer Aniston in Friends looked great. Audrey Hepburn and Amal Clooney - and she's got George which isn't a bad accessory," she said.

"Quirky people I like, too! Paloma Faith - there's something about her style I just like. I'd like to be Chrissie Hynde - we all want to put a pair of leather trousers on and be her, right? And of course, Susanna Reid and Charlotte Hawkins!"

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.