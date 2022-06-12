Helen Flanagan impressed her followers on her recent idyllic family holiday in Dubai as she posed by the beach and pool in a series of eye-catching bikinis.

On Sunday, she shared another gorgeous image of herself in some of her favourite swimwear from Caha Capo, and it was equally stunning.

Taking to Instagram, the mum-of-three posted a photo of herself with the aquamarine sea behind her as she looked into the distance, wearing a baby blue strapless bikini with tie string fastenings on the hips.

She captioned it: "Happiest in a bikini… @cahacapo #AD." Helen's fans were quick to share their love for her beautiful beachside look.

"Beautiful in blue," one commented, while second added: "Wow," and another agreed: "So gorge Helen!!" Others understandably posted fire and heart-eyes emojis in response.

During her family holiday, Helen rocked a stunning black bikini for some poolside fun with her daughters.

Helen looked fabulous in her new bikini photo

Taking to Instagram, the 31-year-old posted a short clip that showed her holding onto her eldest children Matilda, six, and Delilah, three, as they prepared to jump into the pool.

Helen could be seen encouraging her daughters as Girls Just Wanna Have Fun played, and the trio then jumped into the pool, squealing as they did so.

Whether dressed for the pool or a romantic date night, though, Helen is always the image of glamour. The blonde beauty has become known for her fabulous sense of style and for pulling out all the stops, whatever the occasion.

The star with her son Charlie in Dubai

She dressed to impress last month when she wore a show-stopping beaded frock with a square neckline by one of her favourite designers, Nadine Merabi.

Helen adores fashion and dressing up and recently told HELLO!: "When I go out; I really like to go for it and get glammed up, I am a real girly girl."

Makeup-wise, the busy mum says she has some go-to brands she always turns to, including Hourglass and Charlotte Tilbury.

