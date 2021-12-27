We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Christmas Day dressing has fast become something a lot of people do these days. The big day isn't just a day for slobbing about in your PJs, but for wearing something super festive. And why not? If you can't dress up at Christmas, when can you?

READ: Coleen Rooney pictured having tea with the Queen – fans left confused

Coleen Rooney shared an incredible snap of herself and her gorgeous family outside their home on Boxing Day, wearing the most stunning red dress that came complete with gold buttons. We've tracked it down, and it's by Rebecca Vallance. Costing £215, it's available at Harvey Nichols and also comes in black.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Coleen Rooney in 60 Seconds

The website says of the fancy frock: "Rebecca Vallance’s Arama dress is playful and fierce in equal parts. Saturated in a statement red hue, this crepe mini is cut to a slim silhouette that features a square-neck, zipped side splits and heart button embellishments that are adorned with glistening crystals." Swoon!

MORE: Wayne and Coleen Rooney make rare glamorous red carpet appearance

The mother-of-four wore her hair in a chic half-up, half-down style and finished with gold earrings from Soru jewellery, a brand she has been a fan of for many years.

Coleen and her sons on Boxing Day

The original 'WAG' looked as proud as punch of her boys, who all wore smart bomber jackets. Her first son, Kai, was born in November 2009. Then came Klay, who arrived in May 2013, their third son, Kit, was born January 2016, and Cass was born in February 2018. Former footballer Wayne wore a chic cardigan, jeans and trainers in the heartwarming picture.

Rebecca Vallance Arama red embellished mini dress, £215.00, Harvey Nichols

It's been a busy December for the Rooney's; they have just moved house! Moving vans were pictured outside their new, lavish mansion in Cheshire – worth an estimated £20million – suggesting the family has moved in following four years of delays.

Amore Earrings, £155, Soru

READ: Coleen and Wayne Rooney's £6m home was 3x cheaper than new mansion – inside

The couple bought the plot of land for £4million in 2017, and have built a sprawling six-bedroom estate on the 40-acre site, complete with everything that they and their four sons could ever dream of.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.