Rebekah Vardy has been inspired by Kate Middleton - did you notice?

We have been gripped with the ongoing 'Wagatha Christie' trial involving feuding WAGS Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney for the past week. Both ladies have been heavily photographed arriving at the Royal Courts of Justice in London and their outfits have been pretty epic.

We've noticed that both ladies have been working the fashion stakes, and wearing 'power' clothes that show they mean business, from smart dresses to designer handbags.

We couldn't help but notice that former I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here star Rebeekah has been wearing lots of standout items from labels that the Duchess of Cambridge enjoys. Could the brunette beauty be taking fashion inspiration from Kate Middleton?

On her first day in court, the 40-year-old looked ready for action as she arrived, wearing a £890 chic navy blue shirt dress by Edeline Lee that came with statement gold buttons and cinched-in, defined waist belt. The brunette beauty added high heels, carried a large designer bag, also in navy, and wore a selection of earrings. The reality star added dark shades, too.

Mrs. Vardy wearing an Edeline Lee shirt dress

Kate wore a very similar dress by the designer earlier this month. The stunning wife of Prince William headed to London's Design Museum, for an event hosted by the British Fashion Council. Kate was there to present the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design, wearing an Edeline Lee frock that featured a similar chunky belt, funnel neckline and subtle knots at the sleeves, in striking emerald green.

Kate wearing a green Edeline Lee earlier this month

On Monday, Rebekah opted for a yellow tweed co-ord from Alessandra Rich, which is worth around £2000.

Rebekah wearing a yellow Alessandra Rich co-ord

We love the bold shade, and it really reminds us of the frock Kate wore back in March. The mother-of-three famously wore a yellow number, also by Alessandra Rich during the royal tour of the Caribbean.

Kate famously wore this 80s style number from Alessandra Rich in March

Earlier Today, Rebekah arrived at court once again to a sea of photographers, wearing a pair of navy blue trousers by Veronica Beard; a brand particularly loved by the Duchess of Sussex.

Rebekah wearing trousers by Veronica Beard

Kate has been seen wearing the brand's blazers before, too.

