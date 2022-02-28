Coleen Rooney's never seen before party dress will totally wow you Wow! Now that is what you call an occasion wear dress!

At the weekend, the gorgeous Coleen Rooney looked incredible at a 30th birthday bash, dressed in a delightful dress that featured an abundance of bows.

MORE: 15 intimate celebrity Valentine's Day photos that belong in a fairytale

The snap of the mother-of-four featured on former TOWIE star and wife of footballer Tom Cleverely, Georgina's Instagram. In the group shot, Coleen looked to be having an incredible time at the event, and looked stunning to boot.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Everything you need to know about Coleen Rooney

We can only see a snippet of the dress, but it's black, form-fitting and has applique white bows attached to the front neckline. So chic! Coleen wore her long hair up for the party, and her makeup looked immaculate.

MORE: Coleen Rooney's four wedding dresses with husband Wayne are nothing alike

We all know Coleen's huge passion for fashion. Her very first big splurge was a party dress. She told the Liverpool Echo: "It was a Marc Jacobs dress from Cricket to wear to Wayne’s dad’s 40th. I was 16 so it was quite a grown-up choice but I don't know what made me choose that particular dress. I hadn’t seen it in a magazine, although if I see something I like it doesn’t matter what label it is or whether it’s high street or designer.'

Coleen in her amazing party dress

Whether she is at a party like this weekend, or popping out to the shops, Coleen always looks so well turned out. Earlier this month, the 35-year-old was spotted doing her shopping at the weekend in a very glam outfit indeed. In photographs that appeared on the MailOnline, the brunette beauty was seen at her local Waitrose, rocking skinny jeans, a black top, a gorgeous Maje bomber jacket and a pair of quilted Chanel loafers.

READ: Coleen Rooney's four boys are 'mini Waynes' in new photo

Loafers seem to be the star's fave shoes of choice, she has a huge variety of them in her wardrobe, from Chanel to Gucci.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.