Helena Christensen showcases fabulously toned legs in purple swimsuit The model looked stunning in her daring look

Helena Christensen knows how to model a swimsuit, and the glamorous star proved that on Friday with a jaw-dropping selfie.

Taken inside a beautiful wood-paneled room, the 53-year-old showcased her endless legs as she posed in a tiny purple swimsuit. The purple one-piece looked flawless on her as she accentuated her figure, and she resembled a mermaid as she carried a clutch bag with her in the shape of a seashell. In a later snap, she added a gorgeous sheer dress to the look as she prepared to head down to the pool.

"Love an elongated mirror," she joked in the caption, making no reference to her show-stopping outfit.

But the purple number wasn't the only one swimwear that the Danish supermodel had with her, and some of them were a lot more daring.

In one look, which she dubbed as a "vintage swimsuit", Helena looked striking in a black skin-tight one-piece, while another saw her in an astounding grey one-piece with a cut-out section down her chest.

Helena wowed in her show-stopping look

Helena loves the water, and earlier this month she resembled an ocean goddess as she bathed in a white sheer dress.

The mom-of-one often shares photos and videos of herself plunging into the icy water and she says her cold-water dips are what helps keep her young.

She explained the practice to her Instagram followers when she wrote: "A dip in some cold water boosts oestrogen and testosterone production, adding an edge to fertility and libido.

"The benefits of increased libido include more confidence, higher self-esteem, and enhanced mood. The heart has to pump faster in cold water and the body must work harder to keep everything warm."

The star had some daring swimwear

The model continued: "Plus so much more, metabolism and immune system boost, burns calories, improves circulation, reduces stress."

She also makes exercise a priority and enjoys some unique ways to stay in shape. Helena previously opened up about her fitness regime and revealed she loves pole dancing.

She was introduced to the art just a few years ago and told Condé Nast Traveller: "I box all year round and have just started learning how to pole dance, which is insanely hard. It's basically vertical ballet."

