Explore California from Lake Tahoe to Yosemite with this new campervan rental Where shall we go first?

Ever wanted to hit open roads of Route 66 or the Pacific Coast Highway but weren't sure how? A new rental platform has your back!

MORE: Exploring New York State: A family road trip to Niagara Falls from New York City

Indie Campers is expanding into the United States after eight years in Europe, beginning with a fleet of 20 Jeep campers in California and plans to expand to 300 vehicles including semi-integrated and box van motorhomes that allow you to head out on the trip of a lifetime.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Oliver Hudson voices the leading bobble-head for PSA on safe road trip practices

The company offers the Rocky Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport four-wheel drive vehicle - perfect for all levels, including those just beginning their adventure journey.

Plus, it's built for rugged terrains, and equipped with automatic transmission, cruise control, heating and AC.

MORE: Meghan Markle's LA hotspots: Where to spot Prince Harry & Meghan if you're planning a trip stateside

MORE: Best things to do with Kids in Orlando, Florida

The van sleeps two in the rooftop tent, and seats four with a custom-built trail kitchen in the back including a portable stove, sink with water tank, cooler and solar shower.

And all from just $40 per night.

Indie Campers has a range of vehicles

US national parks feature campgrounds that start at around $20 per night and with the falling temperatures, now is the perfect time to visit the places you've always longed to see.

Drive north from Los Angeles along Big Sur, or further north to visit Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks.

Or take a trip into the mountains with Big Bear and Lake Tahoe.

Fancy a trip to Joshua Tree?

The first hub will be based in Los Angeles, California but Indie Campers CEO Hugo Oliveira shares that their long term goal is to have a "strong presence" throughout the country.

So get ready for hikes in the Appalachians, a drive through the Badlands of Dakota, or even treat the family to a trip through New York state!

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox