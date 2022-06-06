Penny Lancaster poses with son and step-daughters in family photo – and sparks huge reaction The Loose Women star had a wonderful Jubilee weekend

Penny Lancaster caused a stir amongst her fans on Sunday as she shared a sweet new family photo with her fans.

The Loose Women star, 51, uploaded the image following husband Sir Rod Stewart's performance at the Platinum Party at the Palace on Saturday night.

The snapshot shows Rod stood in the centre and surrounded by his loved ones, including wife Penny and their youngest son, Aidan, 14.

Also pictured is Rod's sister Mary Stewart and two of his daughters, Kimberly and Ruby, as well as Penny's sister-in-law, Louise.

Penny shared a gorgeous family photo with fans

Fans loved the sweet family photo – although some were divided over Rod's performance at the palace, with a number questioning why he had chosen to sing a cover of Sweet Caroline rather than his own songs.

"Why Sweet Caroline??? You have so many of your own hits… sorry was disappointed," one wrote. A number of fans came to Rod's defence, however, with one explaining: "The nation was encouraged to sing Neil Diamond's Sweet Caroline to celebrate the Queen's Platinum.

Sir Rod performed at the Platinum Party at the Palace on Saturday

"The song was chosen by listeners of Zoe Ball's Radio 2 Breakfast Show because it is an uplifting and happy melody. Sir Rod was asked to perform this song. I loved his version of Sweet Caroline. Did you notice the crowd? Looked happy to me. Great job, Sir Rod."

A second echoed: "Well done Rod you were amazing! The BBC asked you to sing Sweet Caroline as it was voted for by the public as the song they wanted to hear and you did it!! The crowd sung with you, and you were fantastic for doing it. lovely to see you x."

The star with his five eldest children

Rod, 77, is a proud father to eight children by five different mothers. He has been married since 2007 and together they share sons Aiden, ten, and 16-year-old Alastair.

The star previously credited his wife as the key to holding together his blended family. "She is a remarkable talent for [keeping everyone together]. It was hard coming up with all the other kids, they didn't know if it was another woman trying to get hold of dad's money… far from it.

With all four of his sons

"She won them all over and they all adore her now. We just had a wonderful holiday all together in Florida. Florida won't be the same since the Stewarts were there."