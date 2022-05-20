Faith Hill and Tim McGraw twin in stylish black outfits for gorgeous new photo The 1883 stars have been married for 25 years

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are couple goals. Not only do they live together and often work together – but they also complement each other's outfits!

SEE: Tim McGraw shares peek inside his and Faith Hill's majestic Nashville mega-mansion

The country singing duo looked incredible on Thursday when they rocked up to the Paramount Upfront event at Carnegie Hall in NYC wearing similar all-black ensembles. Faith looked gorgeous in a semi-sheer lace camisole, longline blazer, and high-waisted flared pants.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tim McGraw recalls unconventional wedding proposal to Faith Hill

She teamed her outfit with peep-toe heels, gold jewelry and wore her long blonde hair pulled back into a tight, low bun. Tim, meanwhile, perfectly mirrored his wife of 25 years, wearing a black suit with a matching shirt, which he left slightly unbuttoned, and a pair of shiny black shoes.

The couple were all smiles as they posed backstage for photos alongside two other country superstars, LeAnn Rimes and Mickey Guyton.

MORE: Faith Hill to face heartbreaking day ahead following tragic death – details

READ: Tim McGraw sparks reaction with rare insight into raising kids with Faith Hill

LeAnn shared the image on her Instagram, and it was met with plenty of love from her fans, with many dubbing the foursome "country royalty" while others called the group "stunning".

Tim and Faith looked stylish in their black outfits

The couple's outing came after Tim shared the unexpected way he proposed to his wife during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Speaking to Jimmy, Tim recalled: "I asked Faith, this is right before we went on stage, I said, 'I want you to be my wife'. She goes, 'Well, you've asked me that several times', and I go, 'This time I'm serious'.

"She goes, 'You're asking me to marry you at a country music festival in a trailer park?' and I go, 'Yes ma'am I am. You're from Mississippi, I'm from Louisiana – it seems pretty appropriate.'"

The couple have been married for 25 years

He added: "When I came back off stage she had written in lipstick, 'Yes, I'm gonna be your wife' – and I still have that mirror."

Fans loved the retelling of Tim's proposal, with one commenting on the video shared on Instagram: "Gave me chills listening to that story."

A second said: "They are so cute! My favorite couple. Such good & genuine people," and a third added: "I have always adored him…what a great story. Faith and Tim are a beautiful pair of souls."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.