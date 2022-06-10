Kelly Brook inundated with well-wishes as she drops HUGE wedding hint The couple are in Italy

Kelly Brook dropped a major wedding hint on social media on Thursday whilst on holiday with boyfriend Jeremy Parisi in Italy.

The model took to her Instagram feed with a photo of Jeremy's sister Melanie Parisi outside fashion house Fendi and Kelly's beau was also tagged in the post.

Captioning the image she penned: "Breakfast at Fendi @melanieparisi_ @theliosofficial."

Despite no official confirmation of her engagement, there is speculation that the pair are due to marry in Italy this summer.

Kelly and Jeremy were with his sister Melanie

Fans flooded the comments with their well-wishes for the couple and even thought the iheart radio star was dropping hints about her future wedding dress.

One fan replied: "Getting a white frock," with five heart-eye emojis. A second wrote: "Congratulations Kelly and Jeremy on your forthcoming marriage, finding a venue in Italy must have been very exciting."

A third replied: "Congratulations on your engagement!" A fourth added: "Congratulations Kelly on your up and coming marriage."

The Italian sunshine definitely agrees with the happy couple

This isn't the first time Kelly and her partner of seven years have sparked engagement rumours, as the star has rocked a stunning diamond ring on her left finger since summer 2021.

The exquisite piece is said to cost anything from £30,000-£80,000 according to the experts.

Kyron Keogh, co-founder of ROX Diamonds & Thrills told HELLO!: "Kelly’s ring looks like a classic cushion cut diamond engagement ring. It appears to be 1.5-1.7 carats and a ring of this quality could be worth up to £30,000.

"A cushion cut engagement ring is a glamourous option that still retains some vintage charm as this cut dates back to the 19th century."

Kelly recently showed off her ring at dinner

According to Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, it could be worth even more! Based on the glimpses Kelly has shared of her "elegant, timeless" ring, he said: "Kelly's stunning engagement ring looks to feature a 3 or 4-carat square shaped diamond. It could be a radiant, cushion, or princess cut.

"I'd estimate the value is near an impressive $100,000 (almost £80,000). The delicate design seems to showcase detailing on the band such as filigree or milgrain."

