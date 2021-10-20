Christine Lampard wears a totally wild dress to Jamie Redknapp's wedding

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Are you off to a wedding in the foreseeable future? Not sure what to wear? Look no further than the fabulous Christine Lampard.

READ: Christine Lampard wows Loose Women fans in figure-flattering co-ord

The wife of footballer Frank attended the wedding of Jamie Redknapp and Frida Andersson on Monday evening alongside her husband and looked incredible in her monochrome dress, which featured a wild Zebra print.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christine Lampard's 5 Style Lessons

The fabulous creation was by Dundas and is known as the 'Dakota Wrap-Effect Zebra-Print Crepe Midi Dress'. Retailing at a pricey £1,050, it has a fancy high neckline and sculptural shoulder pads. Swish! We've found a fab high street alternative if you want Christine's animal print look for less.

MORE: Christine Lampard sends fans wild in slinky midi dress

Mother-of-two Christine carried a lovely Chanel quilted black bag and sported high heel black shoes. With her long raven hair teased into a bouncy style and a slick of red lipstick, the TV presenter wowed photographers as she was snapped leaving Scott's restaurant in Mayfair.

Christine looked stunning in her zebra-print dress

Jamie and Frida, who are expecting their first child together in November, surprised fans after they were pictured moments after tying the knot at Chelsea Registry Office in London on Monday.

The real deal

DUNDAS Dakota wrap-effect zebra-print crepe midi dress, £1,050, Net-A-Porter

The 37-year-old bride looked picture perfect in a stunning off-shoulder white dress which highlighted her blossoming baby bump, while Jamie, 48, put on a dapper display in a slick navy suit with a white shirt and black tie.

Get the look

Black Zebra Print Chiffon V Neck Button Front Midi Dress, £27.99, New Look

The wedding comes shortly after the couple celebrated their first anniversary this summer and one month before their baby arrives

Jamie Redknapp and Frida Andersson at their wedding

READ: Christine Lampard's £24 dress she wore on Lorraine looks so expensive

Sports star Jamie is already a father to his sons Charley, 17, and Beau, 12 - both of whom he shares wife ex-wife Louise Redknapp. The former couple parted ways back in 2017 after 19 years of marriage. Frida has four children from her marriage to American hedge fund tycoon Jonathan Lourie.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.