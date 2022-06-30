Camila Cabello turns heads in edgy outfit nobody saw coming The singer did not hold back

Camila Cabello turned up the heat on Instagram when she shared a selfie wearing a very unique top on Thursday.

The Havana hitmaker looked incredible in the snapshot, sporting new braids in her hair and a full face of makeup - but it was her outfit which got everyone talking.

Camila wore a tight, crop top, featuring a cut-out in the middle which revealed a lot of skin.

WATCH: Camila Cabello celebrates her birthday by dancing around her beautiful back yard

Her taut midriff was on display and she rocked a pair of stone-washed jeans on her lower half.

Camila's fans applauded her new look and commented: "Wow, that top," and, "OMG". Others added on-fire emojis and said she looked "amazing".

It's clear that the singer works hard to stay in shape and her personal trainer, Jenna Willis, recently spoke to HELLO! about what it takes to look and feel your best.

Camila put on a racy display

First and foremost... "Get moving," said Jenna. "I know this one is obvious but the more you move, the more calories you burn and the more change will happen."

While she appreciates the time constraints of her clients who have incredibly busy schedules, Jenna insists you can always carve out a moment to be active.

"Generally speaking, most of my clients have crazy busy schedules, from traveling the world to being on stage or on-set. That being said, we fit exercise in wherever we can, when we can, and however we can!"

Camila is fond of a style-statement

She suggests that if you're really strapped for time, break down your workout into three, 10-minute increments which you can do at times which suits you.

As for your diet, Jenna says: "It isn’t about dieting, it’s about healthy lifestyling. This means eating nutrient-dense foods, enjoying smaller meals and taking your time while eating!

"A lot of times we don't realize we’re full until it’s too late. Another little tip is to chew all of the food in your mouth before taking the next bite. This is one of the best ways to avoid overeating."

