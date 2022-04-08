Exclusive: Camila Cabello's personal trainer Jenna Willis reveals how to get your best body by summer The fitness expert spoke to HELLO!

Celebrity trainer, Jenna Willis, has worked with some of the biggest names in Hollywood and is a pro at whipping her clients into the best shape of their lives.

Camila Cabello, Lala Kent and Liza Koshy are just a few of the celebrities who have Jenna to thank for keeping them fit, healthy and red carpet ready.

Now, the LA-based trainer is opening up to HELLO! to reveal some of her top tips in an exclusive interview.

WATCH: Camila Cabello celebrates her birthday by dancing around her beautiful garden

With summer just a few months away, beaches, bikinis and sunshine are almost in reach and Jenna has the ultimate check list to ensure you feel swimsuit ready.

First and foremost... "Get moving," says Jenna. "I know this one is obvious but the more you move, the more calories you burn and the more change will happen."

While she appreciates the time constraints of her clients who have incredibly busy schedules, Jenna insists you can always carve out a moment to be active.

Jenna counts Camila Cabello as one of her many celebrity clients

"Generally speaking, most of my clients have crazy busy schedules, from traveling the world to being on stage or on-set. That being said, we fit exercise in wherever we can, when we can, and however we can!"

She suggests that if you're really strapped for time, break down your workout into three, 10-minute increments which you can do at times which suits you.

As for your diet, Jenna says: "It isn’t about dieting, it’s about healthy lifestyling. "This means eating nutrient-dense foods, enjoying smaller meals and taking your time while eating!

"A lot of times we don't realize we’re full until it’s too late. Another little tip is to chew all of the food in your mouth before taking the next bite. This is one of the best ways to avoid overeating."

Jenna shared her top tips to getting your best summer body

Jenna also explained that healthy eating and exercise go hand in hand. "You can work out like crazy, but if you continue to eat whatever, whenever you want, you will be discouraged by your results."

It's not just food you have to think about either. If you want to feel your best on the beach this summer you need to hydrate.

"We often think we're hungry when we’re just thirsty," says Jenna. "Before you go to grab that snack, drink a glass of water."

Jenna insists exercise and healthy eating have to go hand in hand

And unfortunately, while those cocktails are calling when the sun is shining, it's best to steer clear of alcohol if you're attempting to get in the best shape possible.

"Say bye-bye alcohol," Jenna adds. "Alcohol is one of the quickest ways to add unnecessary calories and sugar into your body with zero nutritional value."

When it comes to building strength and definition in your lower body, Jenna says: "Squats are key. Even if you feel like you're low on time, I challenge you to do 50 squats. Such a great way to build strength in your legs and lift those glutes."

Jenna swears by CaPao's healthy snacks

If you're stuck for the perfect snack, then Jenna has the answer to that too. She's working with CaPao and says it's everything you need in a healthy handy grab-and-go scenario.

"CaPao is a snack that I am so grateful I found," she told HELLO!. "CaPao is made from upcycled cacaofruit, as well as a mixture of fruits, nuts and seeds. Each bite contains zero artificial ingredients, which is exactly what I recommend to my clients.

"Plus, it's super convenient to grab-and-go. Since these bites are conveniently packaged, I throw one in my bag each day, so I can snack on something nutritious when I get hangry."

