Camila Cabello laps up the sunshine in bold beachwear The singer is vacationing in Italy

Camila Cabello is currently enjoying some much-needed rest and relaxation and her latest look left fans swooning.

The Havana hitmaker shared snapshots from her Italian getaway on Instagram in which she wore a colorful two-piece swimsuit complete with a cropped bandeau top and tie-string bottoms.

Camila posed with the sea in the background and also shared photos of her exploring the city she was staying in.

WATCH: Camila Cabello celebrates her birthday as she dances around her impressive yard

"TI AMO ITALIA," she wrote as fans praised her appearance and marveled at her surroundings. "You look absolutely stunning," wrote one, while another added: "Oh my."

Camila is taking a break after a very energetic performance at the Champion's League soccer final in Paris.

She works hard to stay in shape and her personal trainer, Jenna Willis, recently spoke to HELLO! about what it takes to stay in tip-top condition like Camila.

Camila has been soaking up the sun in Italy

First and foremost... "Get moving," said Jenna. "I know this one is obvious but the more you move, the more calories you burn and the more change will happen."

While she appreciates the time constraints of her clients who have incredibly busy schedules, Jenna insists you can always carve out a moment to be active.

"Generally speaking, most of my clients have crazy busy schedules, from traveling the world to being on stage or on-set. That being said, we fit exercise in wherever we can, when we can, and however we can!"

Camila soaked up the culture in Paris too

She suggests that if you're really strapped for time, break down your workout into three, 10-minute increments which you can do at times which suits you.

As for your diet, Jenna says: "It isn’t about dieting, it’s about healthy lifestyling. This means eating nutrient-dense foods, enjoying smaller meals and taking your time while eating!

"A lot of times we don't realize we’re full until it’s too late. Another little tip is to chew all of the food in your mouth before taking the next bite. This is one of the best ways to avoid overeating."

