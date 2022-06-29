Victoria Beckham hits out after being weighed live on TV - weeks after pregnancy David Beckham's wife had appeared on TFI Friday

Victoria Beckham has opened up about the moment she was weighed live on TV, just two months after giving birth.

The mother-of-four appeared on Chris Evans's show TFI Friday back in 1999 – eight weeks after she had welcomed her first child, Brooklyn, with husband David Beckham.

Chris had told her at the time: "A lot of girls want to know, because you look fantastic again, how did you get back to your shape after birth?"

Victoria replied that she had been "really lazy" and hadn't been to the gym, prompting her host to ask: "Is your weight back to normal?"

Victoria and David together in June 1999

When the Spice Girl said it was, he asked: "Can I check, do you mind?" before getting her to step on some scales, and remarking: "Eight stone's not bad at all, is it?"

Victoria has now spoken about the incident in an upcoming edition of Vogue Australia, via Mail Online.

Chris Evans was the host of popular TV show, TFI Friday

"I went on a TV show with Chris Evans many years ago and I'd just had Brooklyn and lost a lot of weight after," she began.

"It happened to my mum after her pregnancies. It doesn't mean you have an eating disorder. And he made me stand on the scales to be weighed. Can you imagine doing that nowadays?"

The Beckhams photographed in September 1999

The 48-year-old also spoke about the media’s obsession with her body shape, stating: "I've had 'Porky Posh', I've had 'Skeletal Posh'. After I had Brooklyn, there was a picture pointing to every single part of my body where I had to focus on losing the weight from."

It comes after Victoria's fans came to her defence after son Brooklyn took to social media to promote his wife Nicola Peltz's new interview and photoshoot with Tatler magazine, which described the actress as "the new Mrs Beckham".

Brooklyn promoted wife Nicola's new magazine cover

One fan replied: "Beautiful, but Victoria is the real Beckham." "New Mrs Beckham? Just funny," said a second while a third added: "I'm screaming, your mama won't like that."

