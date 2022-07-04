Nick Kyrgios's girlfriend Costeen Hatzi hides her nerves behind Gucci sunglasses at Wimbledon  

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has been one of the most talked-about stars of Wimbledon this year, and although he can get a little heated on the court, he is very loved-up with his fiance on Instagram.

The 27-year-old sportsman is engaged to fashion influencer Costeen Hatzi and she has been court side cheering on her man during every game.

Costeen's Gucci sunglasses must be her favourites

The 21-year-old has been with the Australian champion since December last year and the pair are often commenting on each other's Instagram photos with declarations of love.

Costeen's go-to accessory for Wimbledon has been a pair of rectangle-shaped Gucci sunglasses, perfect for hiding any nerves as he competes against his opponents.

The style influencer often shares her outfits on Instagram, and these sunnies have been her go-to specs for a while.

If you've been influenced, the sunglasses are available to buy for £245.

Gucci sunglasses, £245, FarFetch

In an interview with Daily Telegraph earlier this year, the tennis champ said he was incredibly fortunate to have Costeen in his life.

"Relationships are easy when both people are invested," he said.

"It’s hard to move a couch on your own. I have had a couple past relationships that are brutal when you’re away from them for so long. It does affect you when you’re on the court.

A trip to London wouldn't be complete without a visit to Buckingham Palace

"The luxury I have now in my career is that I’m able to provide for the person and if they want to travel with me they can.

"I’m in a very blessed situation that not many people are able to do. Hopefully everything works out but I don’t plan anything anymore."

