Louise Redknapp reveals her secret to glowing skin – and it's so simple

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Winter is fast approaching, which means your skin might start to experience some dryness with the change in weather.

Luckily, Louise Redknapp has shared her secret on how to keep skin hydrated and get that glow no matter what time of year.

RELATED: 10 moisturisers under £25 that have the best reviews for combatting dry skin

Taking to her Instagram story, the 46-year-old posted a picture of one of her new favourite products, the Murad Nutrient Charged Water Gel.

Louise Redknapp shared one of her skincare secrets on social media

Louise captioned the post: "I like to share great finds and I'm loving this @muradskincareuk hydration gel…so nice".

The iconic gel is charged with a mix of peptides, vitamins and minerals, to intensely hydrate whilst also strengthening the skin's barrier. It can help alleviate dryness and the appearance of wrinkles, by plumping and smoothing the look of your skin.

MORE: Get Kate Middleton's glow! Royal nutritionist reveals what to eat for radiant skin

It is suitable for all skin types and can be used in the morning and at night. Simply apply before bed so that you can wake up with your best skin yet.

Murad Nutrient Charged Water Gel, £50, Look Fantastic

If Louise's glowing complexion isn’t enough to convince you, just check out some of the reviews online.

One happy customer wrote: "I've been using this for 4 months and it's really hydrating without feeling greasy! I tend to suffer from acne and this hasn't caused any breakouts."

Another added: "Lovely moisturiser.... perfect for acne prone/oily skin or anyone that likes a light gel texture but wants hydration."

Louise has opened up about her skin in the past, sharing that she struggles with pigmentation, especially over the summer months.

Louise Redknapp shared a make-up free selfie on holiday in 2019

Sharing a close-up snap of her face, the singer went makeup-free for a photo and wrote: "When the suns out so are the freckles and unfortunately #pigmentation I get asked so much about mine and I just do my best to wear factor every day".

We applaud Louise for being brave enough to open up about the common skin condition, and we think the star looks absolutely stunning regardless!

DISCOVER: Everything you need to know about Melasma, and how to treat it

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.