Kylie Minogue dazzles in shimmery leopard print dress and matching thigh-high boots

Kylie Minogue turned heads in a flirty golden leopard print mini dress with matching thigh-high boots on Thursday evening.

The Australian pop queen pulled out all the stops to celebrate a milestone achievement for her successful wine brand, Kylie Minogue Wines. Dressed to the nines, Kylie slipped into a stunning statement dress emblazoned with a bold shimmery leopard print.

Featuring a scooped neckline encrusted with gems and a daring thigh cut-out, her showstopper of a dress stood out from the crowds.

She teamed her sultry number with a pair of matching high-heel boots. Letting her dress do the talking, the Spinning Around hitmaker kept her makeup low-key with a sweep of warm bronzer and a nude lip.

Kylie stole the show in her golden leopard print dress

In photos shared by Kylie's official brand Instagram page, the 54-year-old was snapped letting her hair down and dancing with joyous attendees. With her arms outstretched in the air, the songstress kicked off the night’s celebrations in true 'Kylie' style.

The photos bore the caption: "We had the BEST time @thegoodtimehotel launching @kylieminoguewines in the dreamiest location #miaminights."

Eager fans were quick to inundate the comments section with strings of heart emojis. One fan added: "She could come to LA to release the wine here," whilst another penned: "Beauty," along with a slew of fire emojis.

The songstress showed off her toned legs

Earlier this week, Kylie dazzled fans with her white feathered sequin dress. As part of her impressive launch celebrations, the global star donned a gorgeous halter neck dress adorned with giant sequins and sultry feathers. Commanding attention, Kylie completed her look with a pair of strappy metallic heels. Beaming for the cameras, the singer looked positively overjoyed.

Blown away by her appearance, one fan remarked: "Absolutely beautiful as always Kylie," whilst another commented: "Forever my style icon! So gorgeous."

A third fan chimed: "Aaaaah those legs."

