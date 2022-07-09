Victoria Beckham suits up in daring date night look

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Victoria Beckham's social media channels are melting pots of style inspiration. The fashion designer and wife of David Beckham frequently showcases her latest luxury looks for all to gush over – and her most recent wardrobe addition is not to be missed.

Victoria, 48, snapped a cheeky mirror selfie wearing a double-breasted blazer boasting satin lapels, button-down detailing, long sleeves, a tailored finish and a romantic mini silhouette. She was pictured mid-hair and makeup behind-the-scenes of a mystery photo shoot.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham is a fashion icon at Harper Seven's 11th birthday bash

The star wore her caramel locks down loose, flaunting a fresh balayage hair transformation. She opted for simple accessorised, wearing s silver beaded bracelet around her wrist and an array of glimmering rings.

Victoria took to social media to share her outfit with fans via Instagram Stories. She captioned the image: "Sunniest day of the year and I'm on set! #NeverNotWorking," followed by another snippet of text that read: "Big shoot coming soon!"

Victoria looked suave in the blazer

Has Victoria's suave attire caught your eye? If so, we have just the piece for – and trust us, it's definitely an *add to basket* item.

Black Double-Breasted Blazer, £69.99, Mango

This double-breasted blazer with subtle gold buttons can be layered over a pair of black trousers for a suited and booted date night look. Alternatively, dress the piece down by layering it over a blue boyfriend shirt and some flared jeans.

The star loves an all-black moment

Victoria is currently soaking up the Italian sun in Venice with her family. In terms of her holiday wardrobe, the designer has pulled out all the style stops during the trip – and her mum, Jackie Adams, is making a fashion statement too.

The 71-year-old and her daughter looked the image of each other as they twinned in sleek black outfits for a rare photograph with their entire family during a lavish outing.

Victoria's stunning floor-length gown, hailing from her own collection, featured thin straps and delicate cut-outs across her chest, while Jackie wore a bandeau-style jumpsuit with a matching black cropped jacket over her shoulders.

