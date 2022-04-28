Christine Lampard steals the show in emerald-green suit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Christine Lampard is always wowing with her outfits of choice, and she did so again on Thursday in one stylish ensemble.

The Loose Women star headed out to the Mental Mummies charity luncheon, which was hosted by Real Housewives star Tanya Bardsley. In photos obtained by MailOnline, Christine looked phenomenal in an emerald-green suit, which was made up of a matching blazer and trousers. Underneath, she had added a black top, and she carried a Gucci clutch bag with her. She made sure to have plenty of accessories, mainly consisting of bracelets and rings.

She had a striking face of make-up, and her luscious black hair cascaded down her shoulders.

Sadly, Christine didn't share what brand her stunning suit came from, but we have found the perfect dupe for the trousers on Dorothy Perkins.

The item has been selling out fast, and is only still available in certain sizes, but the item is cut proportionally larger than other trousers, meaning it is guaranteed to be a perfect fit. And at just £30, it's a steal!

Tall Emerald Green Ankle Grazer, £30.00, Dorothy Perkins

Earlier this week, the mum-of-two opted for a monochrome ensemble, consisting of black skinny jeans and a black blazer, which she wore over her white Balmain T-shirt.

She added high heels, immaculate makeup and looked super polished as she enjoyed some one-on-one time with her football manager husband, Frank.

Green always suits the star

And earlier this month, she stunned when she presented Lorraine in a beautiful yellow top which she tucked into the waistband of her skirt.

Teamed with her favourite nude high heels, the TV star looked as fabulous as always.

Speaking recently to HELLO!, she revealed the importance of sustainability to her, as she explained: "I do shop better than I have done in the past, I think before I buy now instead of buying something new for the weekend.

"Now I think, what can I do with the piece and will it be in my wardrobe for a long time before I buy. I've got better at selecting key staples that will last a long time that you will always have room for in your wardrobe."

