Savannah Guthrie wears her pajamas for a night on the town The mom-of-two looked comfy but chic

Savannah Guthrie delivered a rather unusual look for a star-studded event with a difference.

On Tuesday, the Today show star stepped out in her sleepwear for a night out in New York.

Rather than don one of her many designer dresses, Savannah slipped into some floral pajamas... and she wasn't the only one.

WATCH: The Today show team's epic Super Bowl ad

The TV host teamed her button up PJ's with high heels and a handbag as she enjoyed A Dreamy Evening with Goopglow.

Savannah was photographed with many celebrities, including the host, Gwyneth Paltrow, who rocked a pair of gold, satin pajamas complete with a matching bra.

Savannah's appearance was in stark contrast to the selfie she shared on Instagram just days before.

Savannah attended a pajama party for Gwyneth Paltrow's company GOOP

The mom-of-two wowed fans with a gorgeous swimsuit snapshot alongside her two children and her husband too.

She posed on a porch in a Summersalt one-piece with a blue and white floral design and tie strings on the shoulders.

Her daughter Vale wore an adorable matching suit, while her husband Michael Feldman and son Charley also wore matching blue shorts.

Savannah and her family posed for a photo in their swimsuits

"Summer calls for matching swimsuits. Or so says @sarafoster," Savannah captioned the post; the swimwear was designed by Sara in collaboration with Summersalt.

"Woah, hot girl summer for Savannah!" commented one fan as others called the snap "beautiful".

"So adorable! You look great! Could you please share your exercise/diet regimen?" asked a follower to which others agreed.

As a busy mom and career woman, she doesn't have a lot of time dedicate to her wellness regime, but she still manages to make her health a priority by eating well and getting plenty of sleep.

When it comes to exercise, she has previously said: "I do a class in New York called Bari. It's a hybrid of old-school Jane Fonda-type aerobics — because, in the '90s, I was an aerobic instructor — cardio bouncing on a trampoline and strength training, and I do that about three times a week."

