GMB’s Charlotte Hawkins looks radiant in the most striking floral dress - and we love the colour!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Charlotte Hawkins wowed her Instagram followers wearing the prettiest sunshine yellow floral dress from Ro & Zo - and we need the Good Morning Britain presenter's dreamy dress for our summer wardrobe.

RELATED: Charlotte Hawkins models never-before-seen wedding dress for regal cathedral nuptials

The ITV star shared a snap of her latest look on Instagram, which she wore to host Classic FM radio on Sunday. She teamed the dress with a pair of strappy New Look heels, with her hair styled in loose waves to complete the pretty ensemble. Thankfully, the chic Ro & Zo midi dress is still available to shop, but hurry - as we think it will sell fast.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

Charlotte Hawkins looked blooming gorgeous in her yellow floral Ro & Zo dress

The yellow halterneck dress features a floaty tiered skirt, finished with the prettiest pink and orange floral print. Making the perfect wedding guest dress, we recommend teaming it with a pair of pastel heels or wedges for an elegant occasion look, or dress it down with sandals and a crossbody bag for a glam daywear ensemble.

MORE: GMB's Susanna Reid speaks out about 'curse' of social media live on air

Halter neck tiered dress, £129, Ro & Zo

Charlotte’s followers were quick to share their love for the vibrant look, with one fan writing: “Gorgeous summer dress!”. Another added, “Looking so summery!”. Ro & Zo also commented on the post, writing: “Absolutely love this dress on you”.

READ: 13 of our favourite yellow dresses inspired by Kate Middleton

The 47-year-old is no stranger to dreamy summer looks, recently wowing her fans in a gorgeous ombre jumpsuit, and a Carrie Bradshaw-style tulle skirt which she paired with her Rebellious Hope T-shirt . We can’t wait to see what she wears next!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.