Rose Ayling-Ellis wows in unique psychedelic polo top

Rose Ayling-Ellis delighted fans with her cutting-edge style once again as she posed for a selfie in an eye-catching top. The Strictly Come Dancing star is never shy to share new clothing combinations with fans and her latest look offered up some playful summer style inspiration.

Rose, 27, looked radiant in a two-toned polo top boasting a psychedelic vertically waved print, a classic collar, short sleeves and button-down detailing. She paired the striking item with some sweet high-waisted white shorts and wore her auburn hair tied back in a ponytail, letting two coiffed wisps shape her face.

The star opted for a deep beauty glow, consisting of an even skin tone, a cherry pink lip, a subtle grey smoky eye and a flick of mascara.

A pair of chunky gold hoop drop earrings infused her youthful aesthetic with some art-deco glamour, while layers of gold necklaces added a touch of Y2K maximalism to her summer-ready ensemble.

Rose took to social media to share her look with fans online. Sharing the snap via her Instagram Stories, Rose simply captioned the post: "Out!" in multicoloured lettering.

She posed in a pristine bathroom setting, letting fans glimpse a sneak peek inside her gorgeous home.

Rose recently attended Wimbledon looking incredible in a Rixo mini dress. The actress sported the 'Lolita' mini dress from the celebrity-beloved brand, boasting a tropical hibiscus floral print and capped sleeves. The number, which is an exclusive item, was paired with an oversized white blazer featuring button-down detailing, rolled sleeves and a sharp fit.

Rose, who was invited to sit in the Royal Box for the high-anticipated sporting occasion, completed her outfit with a pair of white platform heels with crossover-effect detailing.

The star beamed as she clasped a white leather clutch bag and wore her long locks down loose in a gently tussled blowdry.

