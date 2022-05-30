Abbey Clancy sends fans WILD with stunning new bikini photos The mum-of-four looks incredible!

Abbey Clancy is ready for the incoming summer heatwave!

The 36-year-old model has taken to Instagram to share a series of bikini photos with her fans – and she looks seriously stunning.

WATCH: Inside Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch's incredible garden

“Take me back to the beach,” Abbey captioned the post. “My Collection with @fandfclothing is out now #sustainableswimwear #ad.”

In the photos, Abbey can be seen modelling a striped string bikini, teamed with a wide-brimmed sun hat, from her clothing collection with Tesco’s F&F.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ABBEY CLANCY (@abbeyclancy)

Abbey looks incredible in her latest photos

She is joined by her youngest daughter Liberty in some of the snapshots, with the six-year-old matching her mum in a yellow two-piece.

Abbey shares four children with her husband Peter Crouch: 11-year-old Sophia, Liberty, Johnny, four, and two-year-old Tommy.

The model shares four children with husband Peter Crouch

She has appeared with her elder children in a number of photo shoots – and it seem Sophia is going to have a great wardrobe when she grows up!

Abbey previously told HELLO!: "I used to give away all my clothes to my friends and family but I've been saving everything for her now. She’s going to be a lucky girl! I'll show her when she's ready, and definitely when she's out of the Sporty Spice phase!"

It's easy to see why Abbey always looks fabulous - she takes her health regime very seriously. In an interview with Health and Wellbeing, the star previously revealed that she loves doing Reformer Pilates and aerobics classes. She also starts each day with a green smoothie.

Abbey works hard to maintain her incredible figure

"I throw in any fruit, vegetables, nuts and super powders that I have in the fridge, and I've noticed such a difference in my energy levels, my skin is really clear and my hair feels stronger," she said. "Without one I feel sluggish, tired and crave unhealthier foods, so I always make sure I've stocked up on healthy ingredients."

Abbey also told the publication that she has a "huge appetite" and needs to eat as soon as she wakes up.

"Today I've had muesli followed by poached eggs and smoked salmon but it's usually toast, cereal or something hot," she said.

