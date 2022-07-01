Abbey Clancy looked absolutely gorgeous on Friday as the model posed up a storm in a daring orange swimsuit.

Sharing the photo on her Instagram, the star lounged on a wooden bench in the high-rise piece of swimwear that perfectly complimented her curves. Abbey struck a seductive pose in the shot as she showed off her beautifully toned legs, with her stunning blonde locks swept to the side of her. She kept her caption simple, only sharing a string of orange emojis and tagging F&F Clothing.

WATCH: Abbey Clancy shares tour of idyllic garden

Fans lost their minds in the comments and were quick to compliment the 36-year-old on her beauty.

"Wow stunning," one wrote alongside a string of flame emojis, while a second posted: "Absolutely stunning Abbey."

A third added: "So beautiful," while many others were left simply speechless by the show-stopping photo as they commented with strings of flame and orange heart emojis.

The star drove her followers wild earlier in the year when she shared a series of bikini photos with her fans – and she looked seriously stunning.

The model looked simply stunning

"Take me back to the beach," Abbey captioned the post. "My Collection with @fandfclothing is out now #sustainableswimwear #ad."

In the photos, Abbey can be seen modelling a striped string bikini, teamed with a wide-brimmed sun hat, from her clothing collection with Tesco's F&F.

She was joined by her youngest daughter Liberty in some of the snapshots, with the six-year-old matching her mum in a yellow two-piece.

Abbey is a genius with her swimwear

Her followers couldn't believe their eyes as one complimented: "Wow the figure," and another penned: "Stunning absolutely gorgeous."

A third said: "Wowza!!! And such precious photos with your mini," while a fourth commented: "What a babe."

And much like her recent post, her followers were left somewhat speechless, sharing plenty of flame and heart-eyed face emojis.

