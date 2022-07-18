Abbey Clancy just styled her string bikini in the most eye-catching way

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Abbey Clancy wowed fans with a holiday snap of her phenomenal physique in a string bikini - and we were blown away by her stunning jewellery!

MORE: 7 footballers' wives' lavish engagement rings: Victoria Beckham, Christine Lampard and more

The mum-of-four has been enjoying a sunny family getaway with her four children and husband, former footballer Peter Crouch, 41, so when she took a minute to pose for a swimsuit photo for her Instagram on Sunday we were seriously impressed. Abbey donned a beautiful grey, white and bronze patterned bikini which showed off her incredibly toned figure and elevated the look with reams of sparkly accessories that caught the eye.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Abbey Clancy And Peter Crouch's Never-ending Garden

The 36-year-old model draped herself in chains and necklaces including a gold 'A' initial pendant, a statement grey pearl teardrop pendant and a Vintage Alhambra chain and matching bracelet from Van Cleef & Arpels.

Abbey's post wowed fans

Abbey rocked her stunning engagement ring along with a rose gold-hued manicure, statement watch, and sunglasses to complete the uber glamourous look.

RELATED: Abbey Clancy reveals very toned stomach in tiny crop top – and fans go wild!

Get the look

White and bronze print bikini, was £14.99 now £6, H&M

In an interview with Health and Wellbeing, the star previously revealed that she loves doing Reformer Pilates and aerobics classes.

Abbey also told the publication that she has a "huge appetite" and loves making her children Sophia, 11, and Liberty, six, Johnny, four, and Jack, two along with her husband Peter a big breakfast as soon as they all wake up.

MORE: Abbey Clancy melts hearts with gorgeous tribute to her lookalike daughter – see photo

A closer look at Abbey's accessories

"I love to be in the kitchen and enjoy making hearty, home-cooked food for my family at mealtimes. My husband's 6'7" and my brother (who lives with us) is 6'4", so I’ve got these big, burly men in my house who need their plates to be piled high."

SEE: Soda Streams are 30% off in the Amazon sale – snap up a bargain heatwave drinks savior

Abbey and Peter celebrate 11 years of marriage

This health regime and homecooked clearly works for Abbey, who recently celebrated her 11th wedding anniversary with Peter by putting on her stunning fishtail wedding gown from over a decade ago. She posted it on Instagram with a delighted message to designer Giles Deacon, exclaiming: "It still fits @gilesdeacon, #11yearsmarried."

11 years on and the wedding dress is still perfect

Abbey also shared a tribute to her husband, whom she started dating in 2006, on her Instagram feed. She posted a loving snapshot showing her posing with Peter and pouting for the camera while he takes a selfie. "Happy anniversary baby," she wrote, along with four love hearts. "I adore you."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.